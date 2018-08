One biker in Nuneaton, UK, has a lot to be thankful for after a stranger's attentiveness allowed him to avoid certain injury and possible death on August 2.

Dashcam footage from the incident shows the cyclist blowing through a crosswalk, despite not possessing the right-of-way. Luckily for him, the driver noticed him at the last second and slammed on the brakes.

A little more weight in the car may have resulted in a different outcome for the biker.