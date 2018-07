Mexican Commercial Flight Crashes in Durango - Report (PHOTOS)

According to reports, a Aeromexico flight carrying dozens of passengers crashed Tuesday in the Mexican state of Durango.

The Mexican airline said in a tweet that they are currently investigating the incident.

​Photos of the accident have surfaced on social media, showing the crash site.

— Emergercias Cóndor (@Rescate_Condor) July 31, 2018

​

MORE DETAILS TO COME.