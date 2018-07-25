Pompeo: US Will Never Recognize Crimea as Part of Russia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the US will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

According to Pompeo, Russia has "acted in a manner unworthy of a great nation and has chosen to isolate itself from the international community."

"Russia, through its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and its attempted annexation of Crimea, sought to undermine a bedrock international principle shared by democratic states: that no country can change the borders of another by force," the 54-year-old said in a statement. "In concert with allies, partners, and the international community, the United States rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored."

© REUTERS / Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service US Defense Budget Earmarks $350Mln for Military Aid to Ukraine

"The United States calls on Russia to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea," he added.

However, Pompeo did indicate during his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the Trump administration wishes to restore relations with Russia, as two nuclear super powers. He also added that he is committed to working with Congress on new sanctions and that "there will be no relief of sanctions until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine."

Pompeo also reiterated the administration's toughness on Russia, recalling that it had approved $200 million to Ukraine in security cooperation funds. According to an earlier news release from the US Department of Defense, the funding will be for "additional training, equipment and advisory efforts to build the defensive capacity" of the country. Since 2014, the Pentagon has given Ukraine more than $1 billion.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 after Crimeans voted in favor to join the Russian Federation in the face of a ban on speaking Russian in Ukraine. Since then, critics have claimed that the referendum was fraudulent and have refused to recognize the results.

