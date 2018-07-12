Massive Explosion Rocks Cairo Near International Airport

A large explosion has occurred in the vicinity of the international airport in Cairo, Egypt, according to reports.

There is a large plume of smoke shooting forth from a location close to the airport, social media reports indicated Thursday.

Flights in and out of the airport are suspended for the time being, Al Arabiya notes. The Egyptian civil aviation office disputed this account, saying that air movement was unaffected by the blast.

It seems like the explosion was not at Cairo airport itself but close to it.. My relative took these pictures from his house pic.twitter.com/MJEby6QIt8 — Gigi Ibrahim (@Gsquare86) July 12, 2018

This guy says a worker at the airport said it was an explosion at the fuel depot in Cairo airport. Hopefully everyone is alright and it's an accident rather than foul play https://t.co/z9ouxoFAtA — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) July 12, 2018

The incident apparently was triggered by the explosion of a fuel depot, local Egyptian media reported, citing "security sources." Egyptian aviation officials confirmed that the incident took place at two depots storing fuel just outside the perimeter of the airport.

​Videos appearing on Twitter showed a blast of fire that sustained for a duration of time; it does not appears the explosion died down after a minute or two.