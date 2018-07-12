UK Police Lock Down Road After Sudden Illness Incident in Salisbury

UK's Wiltshire police are investigating an incident involving a man in his 30s near the Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury, a location where both Yulia and Sergei Skripal visited the day of the alleged novichok nerve agent attack.

Though few details are being released by law enforcement, officers told reporters on the scene that they are taking "highly precautionary measures to ensure public safety," the Sun reported. The Skirpals did eat at the restaurant on the day they were poisoned.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the man in question is homeless.

Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old resident of Wiltshire, died Sunday after being exposed to the nerve agent.

​Footage of the scene has begun to surface on social media.

