US, North Korea Create Group for 'Nitty Gritty' Aspects of Denuclearization

Washington and Pyongyang have established a working group to work through the "nitty gritty stuff" on issues impacting the two formerly antagonistic nations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Friday, including the repatriation of US soldiers' remains and validating North Korea's efforts to denuclearize.

Pompeo visited North Korea this week as part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and North Korea, according to the US State Department. Pompeo and North Korean officials discussed repatriating the soldiers' remains and denuclearization, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Friday evening. After leaving the negotiating venue, Pompeo made a secure phone call to US President Donald Trump to brief him on the meeting, according to pool reporters.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Trump Says Having Many Good Conversations With Pyongyang, Prevented War With North Korea

While Trump promised that the return of soldiers' remains from the Korean War in the 1950s was happening shortly after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, Pompeo told the US Senate in late June that Pyongyang had yet to deliver them. "We have not yet physically received them," America's top diplomat told the Senate Appropriations Committee June 29.

Days after Kim and Trump held a historic summit in Singapore on June 12, Trump erroneously exclaimed that Pyongyang was "already starting to produce the remains of these great, young soldiers who were left in North Korea." The president also added at the time, "we're getting the remains and nobody thought that was possible."