04:49 GMT +307 July 2018
    In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip.

    US, North Korea Create Group for 'Nitty Gritty' Aspects of Denuclearization

    © AP Photo / White House
    Washington and Pyongyang have established a working group to work through the "nitty gritty stuff" on issues impacting the two formerly antagonistic nations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Friday, including the repatriation of US soldiers' remains and validating North Korea's efforts to denuclearize.

    Pompeo visited North Korea this week as part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and North Korea, according to the US State Department. Pompeo and North Korean officials discussed repatriating the soldiers' remains and denuclearization, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Friday evening. After leaving the negotiating venue, Pompeo made a secure phone call to US President Donald Trump to brief him on the meeting, according to pool reporters. 

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Says Having Many Good Conversations With Pyongyang, Prevented War With North Korea

    While Trump promised that the return of soldiers' remains from the Korean War in the 1950s was happening shortly after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, Pompeo told the US Senate in late June that Pyongyang had yet to deliver them. "We have not yet physically received them," America's top diplomat told the Senate Appropriations Committee June 29.

    Days after Kim and Trump held a historic summit in Singapore on June 12, Trump erroneously exclaimed that Pyongyang was "already starting to produce the remains of these great, young soldiers who were left in North Korea." The president also added at the time, "we're getting the remains and nobody thought that was possible."

