Shooting Reported At Maryland Building Housing Local Newspaper

A hostile shooter stormed into an office building in Annapolis, Maryland on Thursday where the Capital Gazette is located, local police have confirmed.

"Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us," an intern at the Capital Gazette has tweeted, sparking worry about the safety of people at the building.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

​The ATF law enforcement office has confirmed that a shooting took place at the Capital Gazette. "ATF Baltimore is responding," the organization said in a tweet.

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

"Confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis," local police said, adding that the building has been evacuated and officers initiated a sweep of the building.

​Early reports suggest there are several fatalities as well as multiple injured persons from a gunman opening fire in a newsroom. According to one Gazette reported, multiple people have been shot.

Police have closed West Pratt between Penn Street & MLK Blvd. They’re outside the @UMMC Walter P. Carter mental health clinic. pic.twitter.com/69iGeoz4bV — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) June 28, 2018

​So far, there are no indications signaling whether the incident is the result of a single assailant or a coordinated attack. Police officers are reportedly sweeping the offices of the Baltimore Sun, another US newspaper, which is not very far from Annapolis. Social media reports indicate there were two shooters and both were wearing military garb, perhaps to blend in once police arrived at the scene and make an escape.

En desarrollo/ Tiroteo en noticiero. EE.UU. Annapolis, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/s1Ex8COyai — Thomas Allamand (@ThomasAllamand) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel County Police, which has local jurisdiction over Annapolis, publicized that there is an active shooter as well.

Active Shooter in #Annapolis. PIO is on scene. https://t.co/j66POyXStv — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

