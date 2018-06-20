Register
01:26 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S

    US Pulls Out of UN Human Rights Council After Accusing Body of Anti-Israel Bias

    © REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
    News
    Get short URL
    13421

    The United States removed itself from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Tuesday, following more than a year of highly public protests against the 47-nation body. The US’ primary grievances are the council’s alleged anti-Israel bias and its inclusion of rights abusers.

    US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement Tuesday at the State Department building in Washington, DC. The announcement follows forewarnings from US diplomats and others that the US would pull out around the time of the body's reconvening in Geneva on June 18. 

    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks during the 2016 National Lawyers Convention sponsored by the Federalist Society in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    US to Leave ‘Foolish, Unworthy’ UN Human Rights Council Over Anti-Israel Bias - Reports

    Pompeo began the presser by noting the Trump administration's commitment to human rights. "President Trump wants to move the ball forward," Pompeo said, adding that he has previously called out countries that "say one thing and do the other." Pompeo accused nations on the council of colluding to win elections and said its anti-Israel bias is "well-documented."

    "Ambassador Haley has spent more than a year trying to reform the council," Pompeo said, adding that she's been a "fearless voice" in defending Israel.

    When Haley took the podium, she reminded the press that "One year ago I traveled to the United Nations' Human Right Council in Geneva," adding that on her June 6, meeting she called for reforms, which have since "not been heeded.'" Haley announced the withdrawal from the council after calling it "cesspool of political bias."

    ​Haley proposed two reasons as to why the council failed to adopt her reforms. "First, there are many unfree countries that simply don't want the council to be effective. A credible rights council would be a threat to them" Haley said. "The second reason our reforms didn't succeed is even more frustrating," she said, adding that friendly nations on the council are "embarrassed" by the treatment of Israel but "many of these like minded countries were unwilling to challenge the status quo."

    ​Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel thanks Trump for the "bold decision" by the US to exit the UN Council on Human Rights. 

    The latter of the US' objections with the council — the inclusion of human rights abusers on it — was elucidated Monday as a double-edged sword when UN Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein took aim at the separation of migrant children from their parents by US immigration authorities. In that light, one might note that by departing the council, the US took a step toward addressing that concern.

    "The thought that any state would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable. I call on the United States to immediately end the practice of forcible separation of these children," Hussein said during opening remarks at the council's meeting in Geneva, which will continue until July 6, calling the practice "government-sanctioned child abuse" that could cause "irreparable harm" to the victims.

    ​Immigration advocates say the practice of familial separations has increased under US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' "zero tolerance" policy, which federally prosecutes border-crossers for illegal entry, separating nearly 2,000 children from their parents just in the last six weeks, Hussein said, citing US Department of Homeland Security figures. However, the separations of families was also a staple of US immigration enforcement under US President Donald Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama, although it isn't clear how many families were affected by the practice prior to the implementation of a zero tolerance policy.  

    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Photo : Matthias Schrader
    UN Human Rights Council Attracts Worst Human Rights Violators in World - Pence

    Hussein also railed against the "growing menace of chauvinistic nationalism which stalks our future" and contributes to the decline of human rights, another possible slight against Trump.

    Haley has been lamenting the council's "anti-Israel bias" since she was appointed in January 2017, Sputnik News reported after insiders started speaking to reporters about the US' "imminent" withdrawal from the body on June 15.

    Haley's most high-profile challenge to the council came on June 6, 2017, when she went to Geneva to issue an ultimatum over its unfair treatment of Israel, highlighting the number of resolutions passed by the body that condemned Israel in comparison to the fewer resolutions passed against Venezuela, and threatening to leave if the body didn't address those concerns. Later in the day, she expanded on her objections during a speech to the Graduate Institute of Geneva, instead using resolutions against Iran in juxtaposition to those against Israel.

    Indeed, the UNHRC has passed more resolutions that condemn Israel than it has against the rest of the world combined. It has passed nearly 80 of them since it was created in 2006, the year of Israel's war against Lebanon. She extended her objections back to the inception of the council.

    In Geneva, Haley noted the high number of resolutions, calling it a "relentless, pathological campaign against a country that actually has a strong human rights record," adding that it "makes a mockery not of Israel, but of the council itself."

    Since then, the US has itself lodged relentless protests against the body. Trump called it out in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 19, 2017, saying that the inclusion of countries that abuse human rights was a "massive source of embarrassment" for the UN. 

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Haley Urges UN Human Rights Council Commissioner to Drop 'Obsession With Israel'

    But the primary problem the US sees with the Human Rights Council is Agenda Item 7, a recurring item that requires the council to address the "human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories" regularly when it meets. Prior to Trump's and Haley's speeches, the US State Department had also stated its opposition to the agenda item.

    After the UNHRC passed five resolutions condemning Israel on March 23, 2018, following a massive outburst of violence that injured thousands of Palestinians along the Gaza border fence, Haley went so far as to call the body "foolish and unworthy of its name" over its treatment of Israel.

    The US has previously boycotted the council, too. Former President George W Bush and his ambassador to the UN John Bolton — Now Trump's national security adviser — refused to participate from its inception, and the US remained on the sidelines until Obama took over the oval office in 2008. Bush's main objection was also the close attention the council gave to human rights violations in Israel.

    Tags:
    UN ambassador, secretary of state, Israel, United States, human rights, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse