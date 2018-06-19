'Minor Explosion' at UK Train Station Spurs Evacuation

About 30 minutes earlier, police reported that there was a "suspicious package" at the same subway stop.
#Enfield— London 999 Feed (@999London) June 19, 2018
BREAKING: Southgate Underground Station has been evacuated by the @BTP and @metpoliceuk due to a suspicious package. The whole of Southgate High Street #N14 has been closed to the public. BTP explosive/bomb detector sniffer dogs are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/VHG6azvv71
London police said "we are not aware of any serious injury" in a tweet, however British Transport Police report that "a small number of people have been treated at the scene" for injuries.
Something suspicious happening in #southgate pic.twitter.com/bZuAYxP2mM— Hasan 👨🏻💻 (@SolicitorHasan) June 19, 2018
Stuck in an Indian restaurant opposite #Southgate station because of a suspect bomb going off inside (the station) #PHEX @salamanderpumps #SaladAndAmanda pic.twitter.com/iGuazeEJr2— Salamander Sean (@Salamander_Sean) June 19, 2018
"No serious injuries," the transportation police noted.
Please avoid #Southgate tube station area. Officers are on scene dealing with a suspicious package and cordons are in place. Please RT and avoid the area. @metpoliceuk and @BTP will keep you updated on development's. https://t.co/riAWZ3umsp— Cycle Safety Team (@MetCycleCops) June 19, 2018
