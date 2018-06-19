'Minor Explosion' at UK Train Station Spurs Evacuation

London's Metropolitan Police Service has responded to a "minor explosion" that took place at the Southgate underground railway station.

About 30 minutes earlier, police reported that there was a "suspicious package" at the same subway stop.

BREAKING: Southgate Underground Station has been evacuated by the @BTP and @metpoliceuk due to a suspicious package. The whole of Southgate High Street #N14 has been closed to the public. BTP explosive/bomb detector sniffer dogs are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/VHG6azvv71 — London 999 Feed (@999London) June 19, 2018

London police said "we are not aware of any serious injury" in a tweet, however British Transport Police report that "a small number of people have been treated at the scene" for injuries.

Stuck in an Indian restaurant opposite #Southgate station because of a suspect bomb going off inside (the station) #PHEX @salamanderpumps #SaladAndAmanda pic.twitter.com/iGuazeEJr2 — Salamander Sean (@Salamander_Sean) June 19, 2018

