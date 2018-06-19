Trump Exploring Tariffs on Another $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Goods

US President Donald Trump has reportedly directed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify some $200 billion in Chinese goods to subject to a 10 percent trade tariff.

The new tariffs, which follow a set imposed Friday, would go into effect "if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced," Trump told reporters Monday. Tariffs at a 25 percent rate, worth $50 billion, came Friday and targeted China's technology imports from the United States.

Friday, China threatened to tax crude oil imports from the United States. China is the US's biggest buyer of crude. Then, on Saturday, China’s Commerce Ministry announced 'equal scale' tariffs against US electric cars, soybeans and whiskey. The 25 percent duty will come into effect on June 25.

The tit-for-tat measures between the countries come following Trump's derision of the US's trade deficit with China, which he cites as being in excess of $500 billion per year.

China's proposed measure in response to Friday's tariffs "creates a lot of market uncertainty that makes it harder to sell cargoes or sign long-term [trade] deals," Bernadette Johnson of the Denver, Colorado, energy consultancy firm Drillinginfo, told Reuters.