Register
17:19 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Batman logo

    Common Career Change: Batman Comic Writer Tom King Admits to CIA Spying Past

    © Photo: Pixabay
    News
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Tom King is a leading DC Comics writer, authoring ongoing series such as Mister Miracle and Batman, after rising to prominence via work such The Omega Men - and he’s now revealed he once worked as a counter-terrorism officer for the US Central Intelligence Agency. He’s far from the first former spy to make the leap into the entertainment industry.

    King made his admission on NBC program Late Night With Seth Meyers. Meyers, a long-time comic fan who frequently invites creators onto his show, asked the Batman braintrust if he also did comic book work wile employed by the CIA.

    King confirmed he did, and even suggested there was an "odd benefit" to being a comic book "nerd" on sensitive missions, such as when he needed to enter other countries without alerting national authorities to his espionage activities.

    "Most of my colleagues, bless them, wore suits, looked very much like James Bond. I would always cross [borders] as the super nerd comic book writer. I'd go on an airplane, spill on myself, read comic books, I'd have graphic novels with me. I'd basically be me, and they'd be like ‘That guy could not ever be CIA. Let him in, please. No, he could do no damage to anything!'" King boasted.

    Career Change

    King may go down in history as the first comic book author to have a CIA past — but the ranks of many other fields of entertainment the world over are crammed with former spies, and long have been. For instance, Joseph Weisberg, creator, executive producer and writer of FX's hit show The Americans, became a CIA officer in 1990, three years after graduating from Yale University. He has also authored two books — his second, An Ordinary Spy, was optioned for movie development.

    ​It's very common for current and former spies to become authors. Famed British espionage writer John le Carre — himself an ex-spy — once noted there are significant similarities between authorship and espionage, with both professions "perhaps rather lonely." Prominent examples include Ian Fleming, creator of British super-spy James Bond, was a spy during World War II — in May 1939, he joined the Admiralty as an assistant to the director of intelligence and became an armchair planner and overseer for some of its most audacious special operations. His most infamous ploy was Operation Mincemeat, an elaborate deception that saw a deceased Welsh tramp deposited off the coast of Huelva, in southern Spain, by a British submarine.

    ​The corpse was chained to a black attache case, which contained documents identifying the cadaver as Major William Martin of Britain's Royal Marines, and a letter from military authorities in London to a senior British officer in Tunisia, indicating Allied armies were preparing to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa and attack Nazi-held Greece and Sardinia. The corpse was duly found and reported to Spanish police — though Spain was neutral in the conflict, much of its military was pro-German, and the Nazis were handed the documents. As a result, Adolf Hitler transferred numerous Wehrmacht divisions from France to Greece, ahead of what was believed to be a massive enemy invasion — meaning the Nazis were caught unawares when 160,000 Allied troops invaded Sicily instead of Greece, July 10 1943. The operation was so successful that when Nazis came into possession of actual Allied invasion plans, they were discounted as likely decoys.

    ​Similarly, British author of children's classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Twits Roald Dahl spent the first year of World War II as a fighter pilot — but a head injury consigned him to desk work. He was subsequently sent to Washington to work in the British Embassy's PR department, where he met Canadian spymaster William Stevenson. He was duly recruited into British Security Coordination (BSC), one of the most extraordinary operations in UK intelligence history — an MI6 operation on US soil, conducted with the approval of the White House, it aimed to mobilize pro-British opinion in America, discrediting isolationist figures and planting false pro-British and anti-German stories in the mainstream media in the process, in order to secure US entry into the war.

    Dahl's role in the conspiracy was to investigate political leanings of important women in the US — and his purview ended up unofficially extending to "sleeping with everybody on the east and west coasts worth more than US$50,000 a year," according to his friend Antoinette Haskell.

    Applicable Skills

    Likewise, E. Howard Hunt, a long-time CIA employee, was a prolific author during and after his life as a spy. He wrote at least 50 novels, typically about espionage, under his own and a host of aliases, including Robert Dietrich, Gordon Davis and David St. John — often his books included elements of his own spying experiences.

    Prominent US essayist Gore Vidal was scathing of Hunt's literary efforts, referring to him as "a hick from western New York who had gone not to Harvard but to Brown, who had not fought in the Second World War but worked behind the lines, who had failed as a serious novelist." He also alleged Hunt was drawn to the CIA as he "found for himself a marvellous sort of club where he could rub shoulders with nobles whose savoir-faire enthralled him."

    ​Furthermore, Vidal suggested may have written the ostensible diaries of Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of shooting President John F. Kennedy November 1963, Sirhan Sirhan, accused of shooting Robert F. Kennedy June 1968, and Arthur Bremer, who unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate presidential candidate George Wallace May 1972.

    "I was fairly convinced after reading the diaries very carefully when he must have had a hand in them. I'm still convinced of it. There are similarities in the style," Vidal said. s

     

    Related:

    Film: Suspicious Death of Hollywood Writer Suggests CIA Involvement
    Finger in Every Pie: How CIA Became Involved in Entertainment Business
    Authorship and Espionage: Muriel Spark Was a Spy, Just Like Dahl and Hemingway
    Harvey Weinstein Hired Ex-Mossad Agents to Spy On and Intimidate Accusers
    Tags:
    spies, espionage, domestic spying, spying, JFK assassination, Cold War, World War II, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), MI6, MI5, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse