14 June 2018
    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017

    UAE Naval Vessel on Fire in Red Sea Following Houthi Attack - Report

    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    A naval vessel belonging to the United Arab Emirates was ablaze in the Red Sea and has suffered major damage as a result of a Houthi attack, according to multiple sources. The ship eventually sunk, a major dent in the Saudi- and UAE-planned invasion of Hodeidah.

    The ship was off the coast of Hodeidah, a key port that the Saudi-led coalition has been eyeing as a key target, Sputnik News reported Tuesday.

    ​US officials confirmed the attack and that the ship was on fire, while adding that the vessel indeed was owned by the UAE, CNN reported. 

    Emergency crews struggled to save sailors on the ship as it was sinking, and Strategic Sentinel reports that "several fatalities" resulted from the clash between the UAE ship and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.  

    ​Humanitarian aid workers were forced to evacuate Hodeidah earlier this week due to the imminent Saudi and UAE-led amphibious assault operation against the key naval port. "People are already literally dying of starvation. The port is the lifeline to much-needed supplies of food and other life-saving resources and any attack would jeopardize the ability of this country to feed itself. We should make no mistake, if the port is out of action, Yemeni citizens will die," according to a statement released this week from the Islamic Relief's deputy country manager based in the port city. 

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Saudi-Led Coalition-Backed Troops Launch Operation on Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports

    While the armed conflict in Yemen is frequently portrayed as being a proxy war for Saudi Arabia and allied Gulf nations against Iran, in May US media reported that a team of about a dozen US Army Green Berets had arrived along the Saudi-Yemen border to support Saudi efforts to destroy missile caches. 

    "US support of the Saudi and UAE coalition in Yemen has resulted in a massive catastrophe and what look like war crimes," US Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said in a tweet Wednesday. "The new brazen attack on the port city of Hodeidah will kill even more civilians," he said, adding "the US must stop its support now." 

