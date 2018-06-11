Active Shooter Reported at US Department of Justice

Police officers in Washington, D.C. responded to notifications of a gunman inside the offices of the Justice Department on Monday afternoon before later issuing an 'all clear' alert. No injuries were reported, and it appears the incident may have been a stunt triggered by a third-party calling in the gunman threat.

A police sweep of the building found no gunman, a DoJ spokeswoman confirmed less than an hour after the building was on the verge of panic.

Staff members were "sheltering in place" as the situation unfolded, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department told Reuters.

Officials told the local Fox affiliate that there were, in fact, no indications of a shooter inside the building. An unknown "third party" called in the threat of a gunman, Fox 5 DC said.

At department of justice right now. Heavy police response pic.twitter.com/qA6rs4SJyp — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 11, 2018

BREAK — report of active shooter at @TheJusticeDept — @nbcwashington on scene as officers move in pic.twitter.com/2AsPIGA3dL — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) June 11, 2018

​The police would later release the "all clear" signal, indicating there is no imminent danger at the DOJ.

Still a massive police presence outside DOJ, but police have given the all clear. pic.twitter.com/7WpfqAGoSk — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 11, 2018

​The details of the incident are under police investigation, police said, as reported by ABC-7 WJLA.