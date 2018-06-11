Active Shooter Reported at US Department of Justice

A police sweep of the building found no gunman, a DoJ spokeswoman confirmed less than an hour after the building was on the verge of panic.
Staff members were "sheltering in place" as the situation unfolded, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department told Reuters.
Officials told the local Fox affiliate that there were, in fact, no indications of a shooter inside the building. An unknown "third party" called in the threat of a gunman, Fox 5 DC said.
At department of justice right now. Heavy police response pic.twitter.com/qA6rs4SJyp— Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 11, 2018
BREAK — report of active shooter at @TheJusticeDept — @nbcwashington on scene as officers move in pic.twitter.com/2AsPIGA3dL— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) June 11, 2018
The police would later release the "all clear" signal, indicating there is no imminent danger at the DOJ.
Still a massive police presence outside DOJ, but police have given the all clear. pic.twitter.com/7WpfqAGoSk— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 11, 2018
The details of the incident are under police investigation, police said, as reported by ABC-7 WJLA.
All DOJ doors remains secured. Not letting anyone in, and police are now clearing the block. pic.twitter.com/xeiODWJJFs— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 11, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)