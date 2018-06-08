One US Soldier Killed, Four Injured in Attack in Somalia

US Special Forces on a training mission in southern Somalia came under mortar and small arms fire from insurgent forces in the region. The Americans were working in cooperation with local partner forces when they were attacked. It isn't clear whether any Somali forces were killed or injured in the onslaught.



The US Special Forces team were from the 3rd Special Forces Group, whose Area of Responsibility is in Africa, and fell under fire as they were constructing a new forward operating base. The injured service members were medevaced to Djibouti, where US Africa Command (AFRICOM) maintains its Camp Lemonnier base. The condition of the injured American troops remains unknown.



The terrorist group al-Shabaab, the local al-Qaeda affiliate, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack comes one day after al-Shabaab overwhelmed the Somali National Army's base by the city of Baidoa, the capital of the Southwestern Bay region of Somalia, on June 7. The group also ambushed Somali forces near Mogadishu’s Huriwa district that same day.



MORE DETAILS TO COME