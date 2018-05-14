Register
20:56 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Syrian government forces' MiG-23 fighter-bomber drops a payload during a reported air strike in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on May 6, 2017.

    Syrian Army is One of the Strongest Forces in Middle East – Iranian Official

    © AFP 2018 / AMER ALMOHIBANY
    News
    Get short URL
    0 41

    Israeli warplanes launched a widescale attack against Syria last week, claiming to have targeted military facilities operated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC.) Damascus quickly dismissed these claims, and said numerous troops from the Syrian Army, in addition to other military personnel, were killed in the series of strikes.

    Alaeddin Boroujerdi, chairman of Iran’s Shura Council’s Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security, said today that the Syrian Army has proven itself to be one of the strongest forces in the Middle East, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing al-Alam TV.

    The senior Iranian official went on to warn Tel Aviv that it’s “playing with fire” and will “lose,” alongside the US, if it continues to mount military operations against Syria.

    READ MORE: Hezbollah: Last Week's Missile Attack — Response to Israel Aggression in Syria

    On May 14, he also reaffirmed Syria’s right to retaliate in the event of any further aggression by Israel.

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their attacks against the Syrian Army in recent months, insisting that they are acting in their national security interests to prevent Iran and Hezbollah from setting up permanent facilities in Syria, which they could utilize to launch attacks against Israel in a future regional conflict.

    A report on the role of the so-called international coalition in providing weapons and equipment to terrorists in Syria
    © Photo: Youtube / syrian ministry of defense
    Israeli Weapons Among Arms Handed Over to Syrian Army By Terrorists in Damascus
    Hezbollah militants and advisors from the IRGC were deployed to Syria in the infant years of the conflict, and have both played pivotal roles in ousting hardline Islamist militant groups, including *Daesh, from large swathes of the Arab Republic over the course of the multi-year war. 

    The Syrian government has accused Tel Aviv of aiding terrorists, especially in southern Syria and Damascus, by carrying out artillery attacks and airstrikes against the Syrian Army, and by providing terrorists with armaments.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    READ MORE: Israeli Weapons Among Arms Handed Over to Syrian Army By Terrorists in Damascus

    Related:

    Israeli Weapons Among Arms Handed Over to Syrian Army By Terrorists in Damascus
    Syrian Army Troops Discover Huge Terrorist Weapons Cache in East Ghouta
    WATCH Video of Heavy Arms Reportedly Handed Over to Syrian Army in Homs
    Daesh Expected to Launch New Attacks on Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor - Reports
    Tags:
    aggression, military, war, Syria crisis, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Daesh, Syrian Army, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hezbollah, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse