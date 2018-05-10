Moscow Urges Israel, Iran to Show Restraint Amid Recent Clash

KAZAN (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about the situation around the recent Israeli strikes on Syria, Moscow calls on the sides to exercise restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

“Of course, it is rather alarming for everyone… We maintain contacts with all parties, indeed we call for restraint,” Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the KazanSummit.

In the meantime, Iranian Parliament Security Comittee claimed their counrty had nothing to do with recent airstikes on Israel, adding that it was Syria's retaliation for repeated attacks.

This statement comes after Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel's forces struck "nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria" adding that no objects were hit on the territories of Israel. He also warned Iran against launching attacks on Israel.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its warplanes raided Iranian positions in Syria overnight, firing dozens of rockets into the Syrian territory in response to a barrage of Iranian rockets. IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the Israeli military had informed Russia of the planned airstrikes on Syria.