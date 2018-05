The most active volcano in the Hawaiian Islands exploded and started shooting out ash plumes on Thursday.

The video shows the Kilauea Volcano. Since April 30 there have been hundreds of earthquakes shaking the eastern side of the Big Island of Hawaii.

Residents have been ordered to remain on "high alert" this week after the collapse of the Puu Oo Crater in Kilauea Volcano, according to local media reports.

"It's a good time to get supplies if you need to replenish your supplies and just stay in tune with what' going on with civil defense," Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno said May 2.

