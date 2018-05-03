Shots Fired at Tennessee Mall, Injuries Reported

According to local media reports, police in Nashville, Tennessee, are responding to a shooting at Opry Mills Mall in which one person was critically injured.

The Tennessean, citing police scanners, is reporting that a suspect is in custody. It's unclear if law enforcement officials are searching for a second shooter. The Nashville Fire Department released information on Twitter confirming that one person has been transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition.

— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

Officers are currently in the process of evacuating the mall and blocking the mall's entry points.​ Local station WSMV has reported that ATF agents have arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.

Video footage of the scene outside has begun to emerge on social media.

— Nikki Junewicz (@nikkijunewicz) May 3, 2018

​The site of the Thursday shooting is close to the Waffle House that 29-year-old Travis Reinking opened fire on late last month.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.