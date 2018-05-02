WATCH Real Life 'Iron Man' Uses Jet Suit to Fly in Dubai

Richard Browning, an ex-Royal Marine, who has earned the title of "real life Iron Man," demonstrated his flight suit in Dubai during the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC).

The "iron man" holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body controlled jet suit, in which he clocked 51.53km/h.

"Within the past year, we've delivered over 50 talks and flights in more than 16 countries. It's been a real pleasure to be able to add Dubai to our line-up, showcasing the next stages of aeronautical innovation at the Future Tech conference," said Browning.

The flight suit "Daedulus Mark I" is equipped with five tiny jet engines that allow the pilot to achieve vertical take-off and operate, controlling his direction and speed using his arms.