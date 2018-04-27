Register
21:03 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    Murder Suspect Admits Beating French Au Pair Who Was Found Burning on Bonfire

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    News
    Get short URL
    0 01

    An Algerian-born fashion designer accused of murdering a French au pair in London has broken down while giving evidence at her trial. Earlier the jury heard a statement from her former boyfriend who described her as a "manipulative" liar who was prone to wild mood swings.

    Sabrina Kouider, 35, swore on the Quran to tell "the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth" at the Central Criminal Court — the Old Bailey — in London on Friday, April 27.

    She told the court how 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet came to work for her in January 2016 after a recommendation by her brother Jamal.

    The body of Sophie, who came from the French town of Troyes, was found burning on a bonfire in the back garden of Kouider's home in Southfields, south-west London in September last year.

    Kouider and her boyfriend Ouissem Medouni both deny murder but admit attempting to pervert the course of justice by disposing of her body.

    ​Kouider — who is currently being held at the Bracton medium-secure mental health facility in Bexley, Kent — said there were no major problems until May 2017 when she believed Sophie had gone to a house in London and met Kouider's former boyfriend, Mark Walton, a founder member of the boy band Boyzone.

    'I Felt Betrayed'

    She said she felt "betrayed" and admitted "beating up" Sophie with a length of electrical flex.

    "I took a cable and I started hitting her really bad," Kouider said, in answer to a question by her defense barrister, Icah Peart QC.

    Kouider broke down and was on the verge of tears as she recalled this incident, only four months before Sophie died. She said she remembered Sophie was not crying but was saying "sorry" as she hit her with the cable.

    The court has heard audio tapes of interrogations Kouider and Medouni performed on Sophie in the days before she died in which they persistently questioned her about the house where they believed she had gone to meet Mr. Walton.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Woman Who Breached CIA Headquarters Security With Loaded Gun Heads to Court
    Mr. Walton has given evidence to the court that he had never met or had any contact with Sophie. 

    Medouni and Kouider are both claiming they are innocent of the murder and are blaming each other for causing her death.

    Kouider said she was born in al-Attas in Algeria in 1982 but moved to Paris as a child, with her family, because of the civil war which was raging at the time.

    She also claimed she was sexually abused by an uncle in Algeria when she was very young.

    Mr. Peart then led her through her life and asked her about when she first met Medouni, who she called Sam.

    Lost Her Virginity to Co-Defendant

    She said Medouni was her first boyfriend and took her virginity in 2001 when she was 19.

    The couple moved to London in 2001 where he worked as a banker for Societe Generale.

    But she said it was an "on and off" relationship because Medouni refused to make a commitment and failed to show up at a Muslim wedding ceremony.

    In 2011 she broke up with Medouni and began a relationship with Mr. Walton, who became a successful music producer after leaving Boyzone.

    She said she suffered a miscarriage after he threw her against a wall.

    'She Could Be Lovable and Detestable'

    Earlier the court heard a written statement by another of Kouider's ex-boyfriends, Anthony Francois, who said she was a "charming" and "manipulative" liar who suffered from wild mood swings.

    "Sabrina was strange. She could be lovable and detestable. There was no reason for this change in her moods. Her behaviour was difficult. She loved attention," Mr. Francois told police in a statement in January 2018.

    "She would lie. Her behavior was strange and aggressive. She pulled the hair of girls on the street just because of a look….Sabrina was reckless and wild, impulsive, moody, volatile. She had a dual personality. She knew who she targeted, always the weaker ones," said Mr. Francois.

    The trial continues and a verdict is expected next week.

    Sophie Lionnet's mother Catherine and her grandfather Stephane Devallone outside the court on Monday April 16
    © AFP 2018 /
    Sophie Lionnet's mother Catherine and her grandfather Stephane Devallone outside the court on Monday April 16

    Related:

    French Banker Blames Co-Defendant For Au Pair's Murder But 'Still Loves Her'
    Tags:
    dead, bonfire, trial, fashion, murder, Paris, Algeria, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse