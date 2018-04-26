Register
    Poland Plans to Safeguard Iran Nuclear Deal During in UNSC – Foreign Minister

    WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will safeguard the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, as the chair of UN Security Council (UNSC), the country’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Thursday.

    "The main problem will be the suspension of the agreement with Iran on the freezing of its nuclear development program. It is known that US President Donald Trump will make a certain decision on this issue on May 12 … We think that this agreement has to be kept. Perhaps it should be modified to a certain extent," Czaputowicz told reporters.

    READ MORE: Iran Vows to Pull Out of Nuclear Deal if US Exits It — Senior Official

    The foreign minister noted that Poland cooperates on the Iran nuclear deal with the European Union as well as with France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which have signed the JCPOA.

    Warsaw will assume chairmanship in the UN Security Council in May.

    On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.

    READ MORE: Muslim Nations Should Stand United Against US, Enemies — Iran's Leader Khamenei

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA, which was negotiated by the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama. On January 30, Trump asked Congress to address the flaws in the deal. However, all other signatories of the nuclear deal have opposed the US criticism.

