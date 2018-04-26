Twenty Injured As Result of Phenol Leak in Czech Republic

An incident at the Chemotex facility, involving the dangerous substance Phenol, has occurred in the Czech town of Decin, a month after an explosion hit a Synthos plant near the country's capital.

Twenty people have been injured, with two of them in critical condition, as result of a toxic phenol leak at the Chemotex facility in the Czech town of Decin, fire department representative Lukas Marvan told local media.

"The injured are employees of the facility, where almost 90 people work. Our manufacturing activities are suspended for now. All the victims have been admitted to the nearest hospitals. The injured have accidentally contacted phenol or inhaled phenol vapors" — said Marvan.

He also stated that all emergency response groups of Decin and nearby towns are trying to eliminate the damage caused by the incident.

The leak occurred just a month after an explosion rocked a Synthos plant near the Czech capital of Prague, killing six people.

Phenol, also known as carbolic acid, is an important commodity that requires careful handling due to its propensity to cause chemical burns.