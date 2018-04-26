Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018

    Macron: Trump Will Exit Iran Nuclear Deal in May

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Wednesday that he believes US President Donald Trump will rip up the 2015 joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA) limiting Tehran's potential to develop nuclear weapons, despite strong suggestions from world leaders to keep the deal and, if necessary, build on it.

    "My view — I don't know what your president will decide — is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons," the 40-year-old French leader said at a speaking engagement at George Washington University.

    Hand written edits can he seen on French President Emmanuel Macron's speech as he addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Macron: France Will Not Leave Iran Nuclear Deal

    "If you heard him in the Oval Office you will have come to the same conclusion," Macron said, noting that it was a "campaign promise."

    Macron clarified that Trump's pending move will form part of a  "strategy of increasing tension" with Iran, whose influence has grown considerably across the Middle East region during the past 20 years, despite the US military's presence in Qatar, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Bahrain. 
    "It can work in the short term but it's very insane in the medium to long term," Macron said of Washington's inability to maintain a consistent position about agreements it already signed. 

    The French leader said he plans to call Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to discuss potential diplomatic steps that can be taken. 

    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of lint off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    ‘We Have to Make Him Perfect': Trump Wipes Dandruff Off Macron's Jacket (VIDEO)

    Trump has criticized the Iran deal for giving Tehran large sums of cash, but world leaders, retired military generals, and sitting Defense Secretary James Mattis have said that it is in America's interest to keep the agreement going. When presented Senator Angus King's (Ind.-ME) question last October, "Do you believe it is in our national security interest at the present time to remain in the JCPOA? That is a yes or no question," 'Mad Dog' Mattis replied, "yes, senator, I do."

    For his part, Macron made a state visit to Washington this week. Macron held extensive talks with Trump, including a one-on-one session, gave a speech to Congress on Wednesday, and is speaking at GWU for a town hall event. This week is "France Week" at the university, which is located near the State Department in Foggy Bottom.

    ​Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, explained to Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear this week that Washington has violated the Iran nuclear arms deal "ever since it was signed."

    "Most importantly, the United States behind the scenes was putting pressure on banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and shipping companies not to work with Iran," which violates the terms of JCPOA, the professor said.   

