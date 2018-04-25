Register
    A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016

    Divided US Supreme Court Weighs Legality of Trump Immigration Ban

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria/File Photo
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court gave President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban a better reception in a hearing on Wednesday than it has received in lower courts over the past 15 months, with questions from the court’s conservative majority showing sympathy for the president’s position.

    At issue is whether existing law allows the president to regulate immigration in the name of national security — in this case by imposing a ban on immigrants from five Muslim nations plus North Korea and a partial ban on refugees from Venezuela.

    "If you look at what was done, it does not look… like a Muslim ban," Justice Samuel Alito said, noting that the measure applies to about 8 percent of the world's Muslims.

    The Supreme Court's outnumbered four liberal justices expressed doubts about the US president's power to ban travelers indefinitely, and said presidential tweets on the subject can be used to decipher his motives.

    READ MORE: US Appeals Court Rules Trump's Immigration Order Violates Rights of Muslims

    "Where does the president get the authority to do more than Congress has already decided is adequate?" Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked.

    While the justices often do not indicate during oral arguments which way they will vote, only Justice Anthony Kennedy among the court's five conservative justices sounded conflicted, with questions that appeared to point in opposite directions. Kennedy challenged opponents’ argument that the ban was indefinite. But in another question Kennedy indicated that tweets and statements by Trump during and after the 2016 presidential campaign could be considered in deciding the case.

    Kennedy is considered a swing vote on the high court. While usually labeled a conservative, Kennedy has also shown a willingness to side with the Supreme Court’s liberal bloc on controversial rulings.

    Chief Justice John Roberts, Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch saved most of their questions for the challengers.

    READ MORE: US Supreme Court to Expedite DACA Case Involving Trump Administration — Order

    The four liberal justices peppered the government's side with questions. Justice Stephen Breyer voiced concern mostly about the ability of travelers from five majority-Muslim countries to get waivers. Only 430 have been issued to date; the ban affects nearly 150 million people.

    The lively, hour-long oral argument represented the penultimate action in a debate dating back to the first weeks of Trump's presidency, and even to his volatile campaign for the White House. A decision is expected at the end of June.

    The legal battle began immediately after Trump issued his first travel ban a week after his January 2017 inauguration. Wednesday’s hearing dealt with the third and final incarnation of the ban, which has been rejected in lower courts.

    READ MORE: ‘This Isn't the Supreme Court Weighing in on the Merits' of Trump's Travel Ban

