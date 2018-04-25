Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party Withdraws From the Ruling Coalition

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation party has announced that it decided to withdraw from the coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia amid large-scale protests in the country.

"Considering the situation in the country, we announce the suspension of our participation in the political coalition in Armenia," the party’s statement read.

The party noted that the parliament should elect a prime-minister who would enjoy the trust of the people.

The ruling party currently holds 58 seats in the Armenian unicameral parliament, while the Armenian Revolutionary Federation party has only seven seats. As the parliament has a total of 105 seats, the ruling party will continue to enjoy the parliamentary majority even after the coalition’s dissolution.

READ MORE: Protest Actions in Armenia Spread Across Center of Yerevan (VIDEO, PHOTO)

On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned following protests against his appointment. Following Sargsyan's resignation, Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister.

Protests against the rule of Sargsyan in Armenia started on April 13. The opposition accused Sargsyan of ineffectively governing the country, deepening the economic situation as well as changing the nation’s political system to ensure he could stay in power.