Thousands of S Africans Rally in Support of Higher Minimum Wage (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of South African nationals participated in a set of rallies across the country demanding a higher minimum wage, local media reported Wednesday.

South African authorities are planning to reform labor legislation and particularly to introduce minimum wage for the first time in history starting from Tuesday. According to the plans of local authorities, workers would be given not less than 20 Rands (some $1.6) per hour. However, the representatives of trade unions consider that this sum is too low.

Who gave them a mandate to sell our hard won right to strike for plum jobs in parliament? pic.twitter.com/dZb7fzXt2K — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) 25 апреля 2018 г.

According to the eNCA broadcaster, Zwelinzima Vavi, the secretary-general of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) held the rally in Johannesburg. Yet another large-scale rally took place in Cape Town.

SAFTU had also announced the beginning of a nation-wide strike, while Mildred Oliphant, the South African labor minister, said that she was disappointed by this move, the media outlet added.