Inspired and infuriated by the recent UK-Russia diplomatic row, a farmer from Russia presented oil branded “Novichok.” The limited batch was meant for his friends, but the man is eager to let the Brits taste his savour treat, which he advertises as organic.

The new special sunflower oil “Novichok” was presented by a farmer from the Ulyanovsk region at an agricultural exhibition and became a social media hit in Russia. Alexei Yakushev claimed the newly introduced brand was planned as a joke to let people have some fun.

The name “Novichok” was brought up this March by the UK, whose experts claimed it to be a nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Skripal this March.

READ MORE: 'Novichok' Creator Says OPCW Report Proves Skripals Poisoned With Another Agent

The farmer said that the limited edition “Novichok” batch, inspired by the recent political buzz, was for his friends. He didn’t plan to introduce it to the market initially, but the man doesn’t mind if the Brits taste his real homemade “Novichok.” He is sure they will like his organic product.

“All these Western policies has gone crazy. If they want to see this Novichok, let them see it! Let them try ‘Novichok!’ Our product is really superb, made without chemicals or fertilizers,” he praised his product during an interview with the radio station Govorit Moskva.

In March, former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury.

The UK has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack. Russia has refuted having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.