North Korea's Kim Jong Un: No More Need to Test Missiles, Nukes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that Pyongyang no longer has a need to continue ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

The country's military will cease carrying out nuclear tests by April 21, according to a report released early on Saturday. The test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea's only publicly known nuclear weapons testing facility, "will shut down" in order "to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests," Kim said.

KCNA handout Nuclear Leak ‘Inevitable’: Chinese Scientists Tell North Korea to Move Test Site

Pyongyang "will join international efforts to halt nuclear tests altogether," Kim is quoted as saying.

The decision was reached by the ruling Worker's Party of Korea at a meeting on Friday, KCNA reports.

Earlier this year, Kim and United States President Donald Trump agreed to meet one another in person in May or June, while deeper inter-Korean talks have been slated for April.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

​"We cannot wish for this meeting to fail," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently told Sputnik News in an exclusive report.

"We all want denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but it can be achieved in different ways. What we hear now about the discussions within the US administration reveals that there are many people there who want to do it quickly," Lavrov explained.

"I don't think it can be done quickly, though, considering what happened and what's currently going on with the Iranian nuclear program, with the agreement being called into question," he said.

"In May, the US president must once again certify that the sanction suspension [against Iran] will continue, and if he doesn't, the deal will be scrapped. So people in Pyongyang are probably watching this development and projecting it onto themselves. So while we need to pursue denuclearization, we must be realists and understand it will be a very difficult negotiation process," the Russian foreign minister said.