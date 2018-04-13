Register
20:04 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a session at the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, on November 21, 2017 in Berlin

    Most Germans Fear West's Reaction to Douma Attack Will Worsen Crisis – Poll

    © AFP 2018 / Odd ANDERSEN
    News
    Get short URL
    1100

    MOSCOW, Sputnik - The majority of German citizens (58 percent) are afraid that a potential military response by the Western countries to the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma may aggravate the situation in the Middle Eastern country, a fresh poll showed on Friday.

    According to the Politbarometer survey carried out for the ZDF TV channel, only 7 percent of respondents said that a possible Western response might have a positive effect on the conflict’s settlement, while 28 percent expressed their belief that the intervention would not change the situation much.

    As regards potential German participation in the military action, only 18 percent of those surveyed said they were in favour of it, while 78 percent had an opposite point of view.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Does Not Have Evidence of Chlorine, Sarin Use in Syria’s Douma — Mattis

    The survey was carried out from April 10 to April 12, with 1,100 people taking part in it.

    Reports about the alleged attack in the Syrian city of Douma emerged on April 7. The United States and many of its allies have blamed the Syrian government for the attack. On April 9, US President Donald Trump announced that he was considering airstrikes in the region as a response to an alleged attack.

    READ MORE: Russian Ambassador to UK Talks Skripal, Douma Attack in Press Conference (VIDEO)

    After the US announced its plans on airstrikes, several its allies, namely France and the UK stated that might have joined the move. Germany, however, announced on April 12 that it would not take part in potential military actions against Syria.

    Damascus refuted any claims concerning the attack, recalling that all chemical stockpiles of the country have been destroyed and this fact has been confirmed by the OPCW. The country has also cited the international organization of Red Cresent, which confirmed that they hadn't received any reports of patients with chemical poisoning in the area.

    Russia has voiced a similar position, saying that its center for Syrian reconciliation found no traces of hazardous substances in the area. Moreover, Moscow said that it had earlier warned of the possibility of provocations involving the use of chemicals that would be aimed at blaming President Bashar Assad's government for said attacks.

    Related:

    Germany Will Not Join Bombing Campaign in Syria - Chancellor Merkel
    Merkel: Evidence of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria 'Clear'
    US Has No Evidence of Alleged Douma Attack Except al-Qaeda Claims – Observer
    We Have Evidence of UK's Role in Staging Douma Provocation - Russian MoD
    Tags:
    airstrike, survey, poll, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Douma, Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse