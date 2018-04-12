Register
23:39 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement after meeting with the Queen. Theresa May received a permission from the Queen to form a new cabinet of ministers

    UK Cabinet 'Agreed on Need To Take Action' in Syria

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    News
    Get short URL
    13132

    According to a new statement from Downing Street, the United Kingdom's prime minister and top-level advisers "agreed on the need to take action to alleviate humanitarian distress and to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime."

    "Following a discussion in which every member present made a contribution, Cabinet agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged," the UK Cabinet said Thursday.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies on worldwide threats during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 13, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Saul Loeb
    US State Secretary Candidate Pompeo Calls for Tough Actions Against 'Failed State' of Syria

    On Wednesday, the British Royal Navy sent submarines within missile striking range of Syria. 

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May seems to have concluded the alleged gas attack by the Syrian government in Douma was "a shocking and barbaric act," according to the statement. Just earlier this week, however, the UK envoy to the United Nations expressed support for sending the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to the site to conduct a fact-finding mission and more thorough investigation. 

    ​"In response to media queries, the spokesperson for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirms that the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission team is on its way to Syria and will start its work as of Saturday, 14 April 2018," the OPCC announced via Twitter on Thursday. 

    ​"Cabinet agreed the Prime Minister should continue to work with allies in the United States and France to coordinate an international response," the British government said. 

    For it's part the United States has been all over the board with regard to possible missile strikes. US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming," making reference to missiles. "They will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" the president threatened.

    By Thursday, Trump backed off the threat, tweeting, "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!" Of course, just before the alleged chemical gas attack took place in Douma, an event whose details remain murky at best, Trump promised the US would be exiting Syria "very soon." 

    "President Trump just finished a meeting with the national security team to discuss the situation in Syria," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Thursday.

    "No final decision has been made. We are continuing to assess intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies," the spokeswoman added. 

    For a dose of perspective, before stepping into power, Trump adamantly opposed deeper US intervention in Syria going back five years ago. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse