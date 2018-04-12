Americans Increasingly Believe Trump-Russia Probe Is 'Witch Hunt' - Poll

WASHINGTON, Sputnik - An increasing number of US voters agree with President Donald Trump's criticism of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of a Trump-Russia collusion as a partisan witch hunt, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Thursday.

"Forty percent (40 percent) now consider Mueller’s investigation a partisan witch hunt, an eight-point increase from 32 percent in the earlier survey," a press release summarizing the poll stated.

The release attributed the shift in voters’ attitudes to FBI raids on Monday of the home and offices of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen — reportedly due to a tip provided by Mueller, according to published reports.

Forty-six percent of likely US voters still consider Muller’s investigation an honest attempt to determine criminal wrongdoing, down six points from 52 percent in October, the release said.

Mueller reportedly requested the raids, even though the action was not part of his mandate to investigate allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump aides during the 2016 campaign and subsequent transition.

Russia has repeatedly denied any collusion, and Trump has been especially outspoken, often using the term "witch hunt" to describe the Mueller probe as politically motivated. Trump’s disdain for the excesses of the investigation has prompted speculation that the US president wants to fire Mueller and calls by Democrats in Congress for a law that would prevent Trump from doing so.

