Trump's Shot Against Iran Over Alleged Chem Attack in Syria Hypocritical – Zarif

"Trump's cheap shot against Iran, which has consistently condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone & is itself the victim of their use by Saddam [Hussein] with US support, is hypocritical. His threats to repeat impulsive acts of aggression are symptomatic of US policy helping extremists," Zarif wrote on Twitter.
On April, 7, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of carrying out a chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma.
Reacting to the reports, the United States and the European Union said Syrian government of President Bashar Assad were behind the attack.
In response to these accusations, Syrian officials have slammed the claims a provocation carried out by the Jaysh al-Islam terror group and other militants to hinder the advance of the Syrian Army, according to the SANA news agency.
READ MORE: Trump Slams Putin, Iran for Backing "Animal Assad" Amid Chemical Attack Claims
On April, 9, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation noted that the Russian military and medical experts had inspected the site of the alleged attack and found no traces of toxic agents or victims with symptoms of chemical poisoning.
All comments
Show new comments (0)