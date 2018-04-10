Trump's Shot Against Iran Over Alleged Chem Attack in Syria Hypocritical – Zarif

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has harshly dismissed US President Donald Trump's allegations that Tehran shares responsibility for reported use of chemical weapons in Syria's Duma.

"Trump's cheap shot against Iran, which has consistently condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone & is itself the victim of their use by Saddam [Hussein] with US support, is hypocritical. His threats to repeat impulsive acts of aggression are symptomatic of US policy helping extremists," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

On April, 7, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of carrying out a chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma.

Reacting to the reports, the United States and the European Union said Syrian government of President Bashar Assad were behind the attack.

In response to these accusations, Syrian officials have slammed the claims a provocation carried out by the Jaysh al-Islam terror group and other militants to hinder the advance of the Syrian Army, according to the SANA news agency.

READ MORE: Trump Slams Putin, Iran for Backing "Animal Assad" Amid Chemical Attack Claims

© AFP 2018/ Abd Doumany Russian Military Reports No Chemical Weapons Used in Vicinity of Syria's Douma

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the information about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government forces originated from the non-governmental organization the While Helmets, known to have links to terrorists. Such information campaigns about the alleged chemical attack carried out by Damascus are aimed at justifying possible external military action against the Syrian Government, the ministry added.

On April, 9, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation noted that the Russian military and medical experts had inspected the site of the alleged attack and found no traces of toxic agents or victims with symptoms of chemical poisoning.