UN Security Council Meets After Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria

The meeting was called to bring attention to local, national and international groups which have already engaged in armed confrontations or may still escalate confrontations, said Staffan de Mistura, the UN Special Envoy to Syria.

"Recent developments carry more than ever before" the danger surrounding multiple "fault lines in the Middle East" that could have "absolutely devastating consequences, which are difficult to even imagine," the official said, underscoring the possibility that the crisis in Syria may spiral into a larger international security crisis.

"The United Nations is unable to independently verify or attribute responsibility for this attack, but we have all parties to show utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation or confrontation," de Mistura said.

US President Donald Trump has already accepted the chemical attacks as a given. It's worth noting that Monday is the first day of work for new White House National Security Adviser and war-hawk John Bolton.

— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 8, 2018

A little more than one year ago, on April 7, 2017, Trump authorized striking Syria's Shayrat Airbase with 59 Tomahawk missiles in response to alleged chemical attacks that took place on April 4 in Khan Shaykun, a town in the Idlib Governorate. Israeli warplanes launched missiles at targets within Syrian borders on Sunday night, the Russian and Syrian governments have said, nothing that the use of force is "unacceptable."

Russia has been "unpardonably threatened" since the alleged attacks took place in Douma, Russian diplomat Vasily Nebenzya said.

The US has led the charge to hasty conclusions about chemical weapons being used in Syria, which is not necessary for President Bashar al-Assad since he is winning the war against the rebel uprisings. As experts have noted, leaders attack civilians when they are desperate, but Assad is not desperate.

© AFP 2018/ Msallam ABDALBASET White Helmets 'Treat' Alleged Chemical Attack Victims Without Protective Gear

Leaders in France and the United Kingdom have largely adopted the same stance as the US, Nebenzya said. The NATO allies have unquestionably placed culpability for violence on the Syrian "regime" without asking why it would be strategic or beneficial to do so, he noted.

Expert Max Abrahms, professor at Northeastern University in Boston, echoed a similar point on Monday.

— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 9, 2018

​ "The leadership of the United States, of the United Kingdom and of France, without any justifications and without considering the consequences have engaged in a confrontational policy against Russia and Syria and they are prompting others to follow suit."

If the US takes military action against Syria under false pretenses, it will lead to "grave repercussions," the envoy said.

The Russian envoy called for the OPCW investigative team to conduct a thorough inquiry surrounding the allegations of chemical weapon use, and these teams could be escorted by Russian and Syrian forces as soon as Tuesday.

Allegations of Russian connections to chemical weapon use in Syria are unsubstantiated, but are being exploited by London to draw attention away from the apalling Skripal investigation, the envoy noted.

The US side

Ambassador Nikki Haley stated "I could hold up pictures of babies lying dead next to their mothers, in their diapers, all lying together, dead, ashen blue, open eyed and lifeless, white foam bubbling from their mouths and noses" concerning the so-called chemical attack. She claimed that the use of chemical weapons in Syria is becoming "normalized."

"We are at the edge of a dangerous precipice," the diplomat said. "We have reached the moment where the world must see justice done."

"History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria," Haley said. "Either way, the United States will respond."