03:46 GMT +305 April 2018
    Florida Parents Say White Teacher Played ‘Slave Games' with Black Students

    News
    A white teacher from Florida's Dinsmore Elementary School has come under fire by parents after being accused of using racially offensive language and making black students play a "slave game" during class.

    Upset with the lack of action by school officials, several frustrated parents spoke with local news station Action News Jax on Tuesday about the issue.

    "She said the n-word," Maurisha McCants, a parent of one of the students, told the station. "She also stated that she always wanted to have a black baby but she didn't feel comfortable bringing one home because of how her parents would feel about the situation."

    Police light
    © Photo: Pixabay
    N***ers Leave': Historic Site Defaced By Racial Slur, Phallic Symbol (PHOTO)

    The teacher also reportedly told students that the racial slur wasn't a bad word.

    McCants' claims were supported by three other parents who requested their names not be revealed.

    Parents stated that they'd reported the teacher's use of the n-word to the school two months prior, after their kids informed them of what was happening in class. However, aside from receiving an email with a promise to "conduct a thorough investigation" from the school's principal, they were never given an update.

    With no response from the school, parents told the outlet that it seemed like the teacher was retaliating against them for reporting her behavior.

    "They played a slave game in class," another mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "They were trying to tell me it had something to do with a bucket and a rock."

    ​McCants stated it feels "like they're pushing it under the rug.'

    "She's bringing her personal preferences in the classroom," McCants added. "If you're a teacher, you're supposed to be teaching and that's it."

    In response to the report, Laureen Ricks, the spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools, released a statement saying that the alleged incidents are under investigation and that students have yet to come forward to speak on the matter.

    "Because this is being actively reviewed, we are unable to discuss more at this time," Ricks' statement read. "The school immediately reported this to both the District Office of Professional Standards and the Department of Children and Families as soon as they became aware of the allegations."

