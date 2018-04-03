Active Shooter Reported at YouTube Headquarters in California

California's San Bruno Police Department are currently responding to reports of an active shooter at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno. Officials have urged locals to stay out of the area.

Police tweeted Tuesday that they were responding to a scene at 901 Cherry Ave, which is the address to YouTube's headquarters. Videos released online show SWAT teams descending onto the scene as persons from the building exit with their arms raised.

Social media users have begun to share images of police on the scene. It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

​YouTube's parent organization Alphabet Inc. released a statement indicating that officials are investigating a possible gunfire incident at the location.

