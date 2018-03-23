HR McMaster Out as White House National Security Adviser

HR McMaster will exit the role of National Security Adviser to United States President Donald Trump. Former UN Ambassador John Bolton, a prominent war hawk, will replace McMaster, Trump announced on Twitter.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Last week reports stated that McMaster and Trump were not getting along very well and that the US Army lieutenant general was on the brink of being removed. McMaster is the 27th official to be fired or resign from the Trump administration.

Bolton will be Trump's third NSA, following in the footsteps of Iran hawk Michael Flynn and McMaster. Bolton wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in late February outlining "the legal case for striking North Korea first."

