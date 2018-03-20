Russian Model Flees Alleged Rapist by Leaping Six Floors, Lands in Dubai Jail

A 22-year-old Russian model in the UAE was reportedly taken into police custody after her release from a hospital ward.

The mother of the Russian girl, Ekaterina Stetsyuk, told Sputnik that the location of her daughter is unknown, but she assumed she was in a jail cell.

On March 3, Stetsyuk plunged from the sixth floor of a building while trying to run away from a man who presumably wanted to force her to have sex with him by threatening her with a knife. She managed to grab hold of it and wound him.

Then, she ran and leapt out of the hotel room, breaking several spinal bones and sustaining other injuries. She has since undergone surgery, during which she was fitted with several implants.

She has contacted relatives in Russia several times over the past several weeks to keep them updated on her health.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Online Freedom & Future in Cryptocurrency — Sex Workers' Stories

"Yesterday she was told that she would have to stay hospitalized for another three weeks. I haven’t heard from her since then. I called several times; a person is supposed to be beside her now, as far as I know, it’s a lawyer. But he didn’t pick up the phone. Then he called me back and said that Katya is in police custody," Ekaterina’s mother Inga Ivanova told Sputnik.

READ MORE: 'Desert Is a Charm': Russian-Ukrainian Model Hails Life in Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS)

The woman claims that the man who had attempted to sexually assault her daughter had hired a lawyer and reported the incident to the police, and stated that she had attacked him with a knife, prompting him to defend himself and push her from the sixth floor of a building.

GN🌆💫 Публикация от Katrin🎭 (@black_jack_lady) 18 Дек 2017 в 9:14 PST

"I know nothing about her, where she is and how she feels. I am totally desperate," said Inga.

Ekaterina’s family and friends have launched a fundraising campaign on Facebook, while the Russian consul general in Dubai reported that the consulate was lending full-fledged support to the Russian national on the scene.

According to Ekaterina’s mother and friends, the girl is a very kind and sensitive person. She has been working to earn money and financially support her family, including her two year-old-brother in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Before heading to Dubai, she previously worked in South Korea, where she advertised goods and worked as a runway model.