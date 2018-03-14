Mexican Russiagate: Leader in Presidential Race Mocks 'Russian Support', Again

Front-runner in the 2018 Mexican presidential election, the left-wing candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues to jeer at the alleged Russian meddling.

Earlier, the American President’s national security adviser Herbert McMaster claimed that Washington saw the first signs of "Russian meddling" into the upcoming Mexican presidential vote.

López Obrador, the leader of the leftist Morena party, has already cracked a couple of jokes about this.

© REUTERS/ Mike Blake Trump Inspects Wall Prototypes for US-Mexico Border in California

For a start, he made footage in which he stood in Veracruz port "waiting" for a gold-loaded Russian submarine to arrive. Later, during a visit to Tuxtla Chico, a town in the state of Chiapas, in southern Mexico, the candidate pointed to a billboard at the entrance to the locality with the following words on it: "Russians from Tuxtla Chico are with Andrés Manuel. Go "Morena", go."

This time López Obrador has opted for a joke on Twitter.

Mis asesores, los rusos de Tuxtla Chico, Tepetitán, Catemaco, Zacapoaxtla, Tlaxiaco, La Yesca, Mocorito, Imuri, Bácum y de muchos otros pueblos, me recomiendan no pelearme y nos ha ido requetebién. Miren esta encuesta. pic.twitter.com/uGUQXNYeJq — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) 12 марта 2018 г.

"My aides, Russians from Tuxtla Chico, Tepetitán, Catemaco, Zacapoaxtla, Tlaxiaco, La Yesca, Mocorito, Imuri, Bácum and many other localities recommend that I should not fight," he wrote.

In the same tweet he posted the latest poll by SDP Noticias portal, according to which he is 15 percent more popular than his closest rival, “Everyone for Mexico” (led by the Institutional Revolutionary Party —PRI) coalition candidate Jose Antonio Meade.

Meanwhile, López Obrador respresents the coalition “Together We Will Make History” which comprises “Morena,” “Social Meeting” and Labour Party.

The vote is slated for July 1.

Russia has on more than one occasion refuted accusations of attempts to meddle in and affect the outcome of elections in a number of countries. The Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called them "completely groundless." Sergei Lavrov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry has underscored more than once that there is no evidence of Russia's meddling into any vote.