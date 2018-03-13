WATCH ‘Merkel Must Go’ Demo Faces Counter-Protesters in Hamburg

Anti-Merkel sentiments have brought hundreds of people onto the streets of Hamburg drawing antifascist counter protesters as well as pro-Kurdish demonstrators. Check the footage of the night unrest in one of Germany’s biggest cities.

More than 250 people gathered in central Hamburg on Monday night under the slogans “Merkel Must Go”, according to the local outlet NDR.de. They protested the current chancellor’s multiculturalism approach and “open doors to migrants" policy. This triggered counter-protests; 1,000 demonstrators arrived representing left-wing groups, the local police reported.

This has been the six anti-Merkel demonstration to attract more than 100 protesters. The rallies have been held each Monday since February; even more are scheduled to take place by mid-May. Hamburg’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution earlier reported that right-wing activists are behind the demonstration, however, only several representatives of the Alternative for Germany party have been seen in the streets.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Since then, more than a million asylum-seekers have been registered, according to the German Interior Ministry's stats.

