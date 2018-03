Erdogan Plays Witness at Turkish Footballer's Wedding

Turkish star midfielder Arda Turan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in Istanbul with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acting as the marriage witness.

Apart from the commander-in-chief, the small-scale ceremony was also attended by the first lady, Turan's teammate Emre Belozoglu and other high-profile guests.

Turan made headlines earlier this month by saying it would be inappropriate to have a big wedding with Turkey "at war," referring to "Operation Olive Branch" in Syria.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Turkish club Başakşehir on a 2,5-year loan from Barcelona, even celebrated a recent goal with a military salute.