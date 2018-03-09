Register
    The artist rendering of Northrop Grumman B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B)

    Pentagon’s Secret Next-Gen Bomber Design Faces ‘Hiccups’, US Lawmaker Says

    © YouTube/Stealthb2777
    The United States Air Force is preparing to test the secretive B-21 Raider in the near future and already the program has run into a series of “hiccups” with the plane’s engines, a US lawmaker told Defense News this week.

    While acknowledging that that program is still on track and that the prime contractor has done a good job handling subcontractors, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) said the program has run into numerous challenges.

    An artist rendering shows the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber B21 in this image released on February 26, 2016
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force
    ‘Fundsucker,’ ‘Budget Overrun’: Name Ideas for US’ New B-21 Stealth Bomber That Didn't Make the Cut

    Regarding the "hiccups," Wittman, a member of the powerful House Armed Services Committee, told reporters in US capital: "this is an extraordinarily complex aircraft… The issue is not that you have these uncertainties. The issue is how you address them."

    "This is a very, very different design as far as airflow and there have been some design challenges there," the congressman said. According to the news outlet, Wittman said there have been a few "snags" in the development of the plane's wings.

    For its part, "the Air Force remains confident in the B-21's progress and in delivering this new capability in the mid-2020s," spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Defense News.

    An artist rendering shows the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber B21 in this image released on February 26, 2016
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force
    New Secretive US B-21 Raider Bomber Set for Testing

    Few details have emerged about the shadowy B-21 Raider program, once known as the Long-Range Strike Bomber program. A US Air Force spokesperson confirmed Wednesday "for the first time ever… that the B-21 will be tested at Edwards Air Force Base" in California.

    The War Zone reported that B-21 development will cost $20 billion and that the Pentagon will spend at least another $100 billion to produce more than 100 B-21 Raiders. The Pentagon, however, has previously shut down lawmakers' attempts to make the Air Force disclose program costs.

    Tags:
    B-21 Raider, B-21, Pentagon, US Air Force, Rob Wittman, Washington
