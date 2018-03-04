Register
20:10 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A child in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. File photo

    Spring a-la Russe: Sakhalin Locals Dive Into Snow Out of Windows (VIDEOS)

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Krasnoukhov
    News
    Get short URL
    181

    Despite reports on an exceptionally frigid ‘spring’ arriving in Europe with snow storms raging all across the UK, Italy, France and elsewhere, the Russian Far East's March landscape would hardly leave anyone indifferent. Most importantly, locals seem to be making the most of old man winter's reluctance to depart.

    A massive cyclone that crushed Russia's Far East on Friday has led to a record snowfall on Kamchatka peninsula and Sakhalin Island, which lies between it and Japan.

    Sakhalin residents are now plowing through gigantic snow banks all across the island, sinking in the snow and navigating solely by the road signs that poke out of the wintery drifts.

    Positive thinkers have even come up with a new way of making light of the situation: they dive into giant snow drifts right out of their apartment windows.

    The consequences of the weather are now being dealt with by emergency and communal services. Some villages and towns are cut off from electricity grids, with huge snow masses preventing technicians from reviving electricity connections and fixing torn power cables.

    Meteorologists say Sakhalin’s capital, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, has witnessed nearly two solid weeks of ordinary precipitation in just the past 24 hours.

     

     

    Related:

    Spring Vibes: Bear Cubs Sitting in Dumpster Surprise Minnesota Residents
    China Sees Robust, Upgraded Consumption During Spring Festival Holiday
    German AfD Party to Set Up Newsroom in Spring to Bypass 'Fake News'
    WATCH: After Predicting Early Spring, Canada's Groundhog Bites Reporter
    Tags:
    plunge, precipitation, entertainment, snowfall, winter, spring, snow, Russia, Sakhalin Island, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok