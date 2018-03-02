Doesn’t Make Cents

Wednesday, Israeli nonprofit the Mikdash Educational Center expressed gratitude for US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by unveiling a freshly minted coin in his likeness.

Depicting both Trump and King Cyrus, the biblical Persian ruler who allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem from exile in Babylon 2,500 years ago, the coin is said to symbolize "thanks due to the Almighty for the beneficence bestowed upon the Jewish people."

A $50 donation to the educational center allows patrons to score one of the 1,000 coins minted.

Though the coin is worth no monetary value, Mikdash Educational Center claims the money received from those champing at the bit to buy "will help spread the light of Jerusalem and the spirit of the Holy Temple throughout the world."