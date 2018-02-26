Is Money in G-Strings a Thing of the Past? Vegas Strippers Now Paid in Bitcoins

Its owner Nick Blomgren realized that customers might want to keep their visits to the club secret from their partners and thought he could address this sensitive issue by enabling clients to pay with cryptocurrencies, in addition to conventional transactions – by scanning barcodes from the dancers’ bodies.
The option seems even more tempting since digital currency payers obtain a 20 percent discount for the club’s shows.
#Vegas strip club lets customers pay 'secretly' via #bitcoin! https://t.co/iIl01dVUDO #LasVegas #Crypto pic.twitter.com/IuJCH5jDSi— Cryptosomniac (@Cryptosomniac) 26 февраля 2018 г.
According to one of the dancers, the unique payment option is really popular and a plethora of her customers regularly pay via bitcoin in what appears to be encrypted and thus safe payments.
