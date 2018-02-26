Is Money in G-Strings a Thing of the Past? Vegas Strippers Now Paid in Bitcoins

A cryptocurrency strip club called The Legends Room has opened in Las Vegas where dancers are temporarily tattooed with QR codes to process bitcoin payments – something that makes the club absolutely unrivalled.

Its owner Nick Blomgren realized that customers might want to keep their visits to the club secret from their partners and thought he could address this sensitive issue by enabling clients to pay with cryptocurrencies, in addition to conventional transactions – by scanning barcodes from the dancers’ bodies.

The option seems even more tempting since digital currency payers obtain a 20 percent discount for the club’s shows.

According to one of the dancers, the unique payment option is really popular and a plethora of her customers regularly pay via bitcoin in what appears to be encrypted and thus safe payments.