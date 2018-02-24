Register
23:22 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    swimming pool

    Croatian Diver Holds Breath for Record Long… for Autistic Kids’ Sake

    © Sputnik/ Anna Dedkova
    News
    Get short URL
    110

    A PR campaign dubbed “I am not breathing” in Zagreb fair premises is something out of the ordinary indeed, since participants are not just caring about children with a serious psychological condition but set new sporting records just along the way.

    On Saturday, Croatian free diver Budimir Šobat, father to an autistic girl, held his breath while staying under water for 24 minutes 11 seconds, state television channel HRT reported. 

    That was the free-diving event called "static apnea," or in other words motionless breath-hold: the challenge basically consists in intensely breathing in oxygen first and then submerging and staying in water in a hypoxic state for the maximum possible time.

    READ MORE: Unusual Stunt: Guinness World Record for Most Watermelons Chopped on Belly

    Commenting on the record, Šobat said he could have held his breath for longer, but they had previously agreed on the timing with his coach and he had to interrupt the submergence.

    "I am proud of all this. I have performed something unrivalled so far and have thus raised public awareness of autism and drawn broader attention to autistic kids," the 52-year-old diver said, as reported by Vecernji list portal.

    Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Sets World Record in Short Program at 2018 Olympics

    The previous record in the static apnea discipline was set in February 2016 by Aleix Segura from Spain, as he held his breath underwater for 24 minutes 3 seconds at the 17th Mediterranean Dive Show in Barcelona.

    Last year, another two Serbian sportsmen, Lidija Lijić Vulić and Vitomir Maricic, set a Guinness Book record in tandem free diving as they went 123 meters deep under the ice crust.

    Related:

    Norway Sets World Record for Most Medals Won in Single Winter Olympics
    Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Sets World Record in Short Program at Olympics
    Trump Budget Plan: Big Spending, Record Deficits, Deep Programs Cuts
    Russian Figure Skater Medvedeva Sets Scoring World Record at Olympics
    Tags:
    Guinness world record, world record, PR, autism, breath-hold, diver, diving, swimming, Croatia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok