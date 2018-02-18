Register
23:48 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018

    Flight of Fantasy: Space Ventures That Are Hard Nut to Crack Even for Musk

    © REUTERS/ SpaceX
    News
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    On February 6, SpaceX historically made headlines worldwide as it launched the world's most powerful Falcon Heavy rocket, inspired and designed by the tech company’s mogul Elon Musk. Often labelled a true genius, there are some unrivaled space projects currently underway, in comparison to which Musk’s ventures look pale.

    Miners on Meteors

    Money making in space seems to be a comparatively new idea. It’s highly improbable that business titans will ever be interested in purely scientific research, thus the future of the space industry is very much dependent on a surge in commercial projects. Indeed so, since the discovery of the vast lands of America was also triggered to a greater extent by an itch for gain than thirst for knowledge.

    Arkyd-6
    © Photo: Planetary Resources
    Arkyd-6

    Asteroid mining is perhaps the boldest and the most ambitious venture aimed to make money from resources found outside Earth. Interestingly, at least two companies are already striving hard to become pioneers in the field –and these are Deep Space Industries and Planetary Resources, on whose projects around 200 million dollars has been already allotted by the Luxembourg government.

    Meteor mining isn’t science fiction: Planetary Resources’ nanosatellite was successfully delivered to orbit. Missioned for the first time ever to detect celestial bodies potentially suitable for mining, the spacecraft is experimental in a sense. Arkyd-100 is soon expected to join the previous one and is a full-fledged satellite, sufficiently equipped to spot meteorites.  Arkyd-200 and Arkyd-300 are projected to contribute still further to research on how close the satellites would come to the stellar body.

    Lunar Funeral

    As mankind won’t live forever the space era should also oversee its after-life journey. At least this is what the Elysium Space company believes in, as it is set to provide options for people to send their relations’ ashes into space. As it is stated on the company’s website, instead of looking down under your feet as you pay tribute to the deceased you might look up into the eternally beautiful night sky, feeling that those dear to us are also here, with us. 

    Elysium Space
    © Photo: Elysium Space, Inc.
    Elysium Space

    There two options so far: you may pay $2,500 to send the ashes to the orbit, where the urn will spend two years, which could be followed via a relevant smartphone app, or for perhaps a bigger sum the urn will travel to the Moon to stay there forever.

    Drone and Sub on Saturn's Satellite

    In contrast to the projects we looked into above, the US’ NASA space giant is focused primarily on research missions, which crave more and more fantasy and boldness. One of these projects is the launch of a drone and a submarine on Saturn’s Titan satellite, which, scientists argue, is perhaps most likely to offer conditions compatible with life.

    Dragonfly is a dual-quadcopter lander that would take advantage of the environment on Titan to fly to multiple locations, some hundreds of miles apart, to sample materials and determine surface composition to investigate Titan's organic chemistry and habitability, monitor atmospheric and surface conditions, image landforms to investigate geological processes, and perform seismic studies
    © NASA.
    Dragonfly is a dual-quadcopter lander that would take advantage of the environment on Titan to fly to multiple locations, some hundreds of miles apart, to sample materials and determine surface composition to investigate Titan's organic chemistry and habitability, monitor atmospheric and surface conditions, image landforms to investigate geological processes, and perform seismic studies

    The "Dragonfly" project was devised at the Applied Physics Laboratory of John Hopkins University and is one of the two winners of the New Frontiers competition  for the best space mission project to carry out research into the Solar system.

    First Interstellar Flight

    The Search for Life is one of the top priority goals of contemporary science, but it doesn’t mean that mankind would ever say no to flights to…the stars.

    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space
    NASA/JPL/Caltech
    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space

    The breakthrough Starshot initiative, lobbied by Russian tycoon Yury Milner and famed British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, envisions the launch of nanosatellites featuring a laser sail to Alpha  Centauri – the closest star to our own solar system.

    Nanosatellites are hoped to be used on the mission given their minute weight and impressive speed — about 20 percent of the speed of light. And, most importantly, Milner has already allocated $100 million for that.

    Space Elevator

    This is one of the most ambitious ventures for years to come, which is destined to radically change human fate and the way we see ourselves.

    The idea itself was first voiced by Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky.

    Birthday of Tsiolkovsky: Fonding Father of Russian Rockery
    © RIA Novosti.
    Birthday of Tsiolkovsky: Fonding Father of Russian Rockery

    Schematically, the space lift looks like a structure in which one end of the hawser is attached to Earth, whereas the other one is put at some spot on the orbit, which is immobile against spinning Earth.

    Design concept of Thoth space elevator.
    © Thoth Technology Inc.
    Design concept of Thoth space elevator.

    The elevator could perhaps be made of carbon nanotubes, often dubbed the most promising material in the 21st century, since it is impressively hard and can boast an incredibly high ratio of strength to density.

    Related:

    Richard Branson 'Jealous' of SpaceX's Success, Wants to 'Upstage' Elon Musk
    Scorching Competition: YouTuber Copies Elon Musk's Flamethrower (VIDEO)
    Elon Musk Rebrands Sold Out Flamethrower to Avoid Customs Issues
    Not Boring: Elon Musk's Anti-Zombie Flamethrowers Sold Like Hot Cakes
    Fire Sale: 'Zombie Defender' Elon Musk Presents 'Boring' Flamethrower (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    interstellar, projects, mining, meteor, space, space exploration, NASA, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok