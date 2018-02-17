Register
22:57 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Neptune, the Eighth Planet from the Sun, Nicknamed The Windy Planet for its winds that can surpass 1,100 mph.

    NASA's Hubble Historically Witnesses Neptune's Storm Dying (VIDEO)

    © NASA
    News
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Neptune might not be as gigantic as Jupiter or adorned with the rings like Saturn, but it is well distinguished from all the other planets in our solar system by its incredibly powerful winds, which at times even reach supersonic speeds, according to NASA’s press-release.

    Neptune’s stormy weather conditions seem to bring about vortices similar to Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, infrequently dubbed as simply GRS. Though storms on Neptune usually last no more than a few years, this time astronomers have managed to witness one of the storms on the planet’s surface evaporate just before the telescope. Incredible, isn’t it? 

    In 1989, the planet was first approached by NASA Voyager 2, and back then the spacecraft studied Neptune’s anticyclones, which were not that lengthy. Several years later, the Hubble Space Telescope started monitoring the weather conditions on the planet and arrived at some fascinating findings, which could provide the groundwork for more profound climate studies in space.

    READ MORE: 'Catastrophic Shrinking': Russian Cosmonaut Shoots Aral Sea From Space (PHOTO)

    Storms on Neptune are dark in color due to the specific way in which the planet’s currents operate. There are three dominant wind jets on Neptune: one goes from east to west at the equator, and two others move in the opposite direction close to the planet’s poles.

     The anticyclones form between these jets, pulling up darker material from below the clouds. Scientists have made some guesses about how a storm would behave when it dissipated.

    READ MORE: US Seeks Hypersonic Weapons as China Zooms Ahead

    According to common earlier assumptions, the vortex was supposed to near the jet stream, then tear apart and possibly produce an explosion of cloud activity, Extremetech wrote.

    In reality, which is not that visually impressive, the storm is drifting toward the south pole and slowly dissipating as it comes closer. This is one of the places were Neptune’s winds can reach supersonic speeds. The vortex was 3,100 miles (5,000 km) across when Hubble first spotted it in 2015, and now it’s down to 2,300 miles (3,700 km).

    Related:

    China’s Solar-Powered Drone Test-Fires Missiles in Near Space
    PHOTOS Show Alleged Soviet Nuclear-Powered Satellites in Space
    NASA Develops Outer Space Submarine to Explore Saturn
    China Intercepts Missile in Space One Week After Failed US Attempt
    Tags:
    meteorology, weather, winds, Earth, Neptune, space, space agency, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok