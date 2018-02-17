Register
    IDF military exercise

    Israel Returns Fire After Hamas-Staged Explosion at Security Fence

    Four IDF soldiers were injured, two of them severely, in Saturday’s attack at the security point, while the Israelis were patrolling the border.

    An Israeli defense forces tank targeted a Palestinian observation post on Saturday in response to an earlier explosion at the security fence in southern Gaza Strip, IDF reported on their official Twitter account. 

    The casualties were evacuated and treated, Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the IDF wrote. He went on to state that they hold Hamas responsible for all aggression coming from Gaza, stating that riots and so-called "demonstrations" that the Palestinian fundamentalists tend to organize along the border with Israel are used as a cover to place improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. That was the case with yesterday’s riot and today’s incident, Conricus said.

    The explosion at the security fence left four Israelis injured, two of them severely.

    Following Donald Trump’s intention to move the US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Hamas announced a third “intifada,” with Palestinians firing missiles on Israeli territory. Israeli Air Forces, for their part, retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza.

    Hamas militants hold weapons as they celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed al-Bashiti, who served 12 years in an Israeli jail after he was convicted of being a member of Hamas' armed wing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Hamas Prepares for 'Impending' War With Israel in Gaza – Report

    The majority of ethnic Arabs hope to see a two-state peaceful solution and re-establishing the pre-Six Day War borders, like it was before Israel captured the Gaza Strip from Egypt, the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, as well as the Golan Heights from Syria.

    Hamas is an Islamist political and militant group, deemed a terrorist organization by Israel. It has been the governing authority of the Gaza Strip since 2007. The group is seeking the creation and recognition of an independent state of Palestine on the formerly Palestinian territories of Gaza Strip and West Bank.

    Ok