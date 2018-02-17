Israel Returns Fire After Hamas-Staged Explosion at Security Fence

Four IDF soldiers were injured, two of them severely, in Saturday’s attack at the security point, while the Israelis were patrolling the border.

An Israeli defense forces tank targeted a Palestinian observation post on Saturday in response to an earlier explosion at the security fence in southern Gaza Strip, IDF reported on their official Twitter account.

The casualties were evacuated and treated, Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the IDF wrote. He went on to state that they hold Hamas responsible for all aggression coming from Gaza, stating that riots and so-called "demonstrations" that the Palestinian fundamentalists tend to organize along the border with Israel are used as a cover to place improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. That was the case with yesterday’s riot and today’s incident, Conricus said.

Hamas organizes riots and so called ‘demonstrations’ along the fence with Israel regularly. The IED that wounded 4 IDF soldiers was placed under the cover of yesterday’s riot, attached to a flag. We hold #Hamas responsible for all aggression from Gaza. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) 17 февраля 2018 г.

The explosion at the security fence left four Israelis injured, two of them severely.

Four IDF soldiers were wounded in the attack, two severely. Evacuated and treated, families have been notified. Stay tuned. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) 17 февраля 2018 г.

Following Donald Trump’s intention to move the US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Hamas announced a third “intifada,” with Palestinians firing missiles on Israeli territory. Israeli Air Forces, for their part, retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza.

© REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Hamas Prepares for 'Impending' War With Israel in Gaza – Report

The majority of ethnic Arabs hope to see a two-state peaceful solution and re-establishing the pre-Six Day War borders, like it was before Israel captured the Gaza Strip from Egypt, the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, as well as the Golan Heights from Syria.

READ MORE: Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Observation Post in Gaza — IDF

Hamas is an Islamist political and militant group, deemed a terrorist organization by Israel. It has been the governing authority of the Gaza Strip since 2007. The group is seeking the creation and recognition of an independent state of Palestine on the formerly Palestinian territories of Gaza Strip and West Bank.