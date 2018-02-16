Twitterati Puts on the Dog as Chinese Lunar New Year Kicks Off

Today, on February 16, which marks the start of a new 2018 year in line with the lunar eastern calendar, social networks erupted with congratulatory posts and super cute images of pooches, symbolic in the new Dog year.

As it is the so-called Yellow Dog that symbolizes the 2018 year, Internet users can hardly help sharing their bow-wow pics, which, they hope, will deliver the best possible wishes to their relations and friends … or will even challenge those posted by the latter.

READ MORE: How 'Racist' Chinese Lunar Gala Divided an Audience Over Blackface & Big Bottom

Indeed so, as the pooch competition seems to have been long under way on Twitter at least:

On a happier note, today is the #ChineseNewYear and this is the #YearOfTheDog

Happy New Year, and here are my 3 festive rescue pups (Aria, Roma, and Titan). Feel free to share your canine companions with me! pic.twitter.com/3Vsp34iYur — Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) 16 февраля 2018 г.

Ugh, it’s really difficult to resist the temptation of stroking these furry cuties, even more so on such a dog-related festive occasion:

Today is #ChineseNewYear! We're welcoming in the Year of the Dog with some photos of the canines in the Kennedy White House. pic.twitter.com/S5Ow5cjMuB — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) 16 февраля 2018 г.

I always knew this photo I forced my dog to take would hold great significance today #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/5C3ksBOiGF — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) 16 февраля 2018 г.

Happy #ChineseNewYear It's the year of the dog, so here are some shar-pei puppies! The shar-pei originated in China centuries ago… pic.twitter.com/cHbpwn9ybG — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) 16 февраля 2018 г.

Many choose humorous captions to accompany their videos and pics, no less funny at times:

Happy Year of the Dog! How to celebrate #ChineseNewYear with dog-friendly dumplings (and some regular dumplings for yourself) → https://t.co/Vxt3CCdAHs pic.twitter.com/lVgyz6Zq8o — YouTube (@YouTube) 16 февраля 2018 г.

But some, however, opt for images way hotter:

Spectacular events that mark the new lunar year gain pretty much attention on Twitter as well:

And even pandas, Chinese landmark furry creatures, rejoice:

​