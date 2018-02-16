Twitterati Puts on the Dog as Chinese Lunar New Year Kicks Off

As it is the so-called Yellow Dog that symbolizes the 2018 year, Internet users can hardly help sharing their bow-wow pics, which, they hope, will deliver the best possible wishes to their relations and friends … or will even challenge those posted by the latter.
READ MORE: How 'Racist' Chinese Lunar Gala Divided an Audience Over Blackface & Big Bottom
Indeed so, as the pooch competition seems to have been long under way on Twitter at least:
On a happier note, today is the #ChineseNewYear and this is the #YearOfTheDog— Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Happy New Year, and here are my 3 festive rescue pups (Aria, Roma, and Titan). Feel free to share your canine companions with me! pic.twitter.com/3Vsp34iYur
Ugh, it’s really difficult to resist the temptation of stroking these furry cuties, even more so on such a dog-related festive occasion:
Today is #ChineseNewYear! We're welcoming in the Year of the Dog with some photos of the canines in the Kennedy White House. pic.twitter.com/S5Ow5cjMuB— JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) 16 февраля 2018 г.
I always knew this photo I forced my dog to take would hold great significance today #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/5C3ksBOiGF— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Happy #ChineseNewYear It's the year of the dog, so here are some shar-pei puppies! The shar-pei originated in China centuries ago… pic.twitter.com/cHbpwn9ybG— AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Many choose humorous captions to accompany their videos and pics, no less funny at times:
Happy #ChineseNewYear — Year of the Dog! Coincidence? 🐶 #Underdog pic.twitter.com/zkJ3ZM899z— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Happy Year of the Dog! How to celebrate #ChineseNewYear with dog-friendly dumplings (and some regular dumplings for yourself) → https://t.co/Vxt3CCdAHs pic.twitter.com/lVgyz6Zq8o— YouTube (@YouTube) 16 февраля 2018 г.
But some, however, opt for images way hotter:
Happy Chinese New Year 2018! 🥂🍾🌟#chinesenewyear #liveshow #camgirl #webgirl #livemodel #webmodel #chaturbate #amoramias@chaturbate @ChaturbateGrls @chaturbateEU pic.twitter.com/zQr2yG6Flx— ⚜️AmoramiaS⚜️ (@amoramias) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Spectacular events that mark the new lunar year gain pretty much attention on Twitter as well:
What a spectacular International Chinese New Year Night Parade tonight in #HongKong! #ChineseNewYear #KungHeiFatChoi 🕺💃🎠🎉 pic.twitter.com/vdWxL5HliD— Hong Kong (@discoverhk) 16 февраля 2018 г.
And even pandas, Chinese landmark furry creatures, rejoice:
Happy New Year! Greetings from 17 giant #panda cubs born at a research base in Sichuan, China. #LunarNewYear #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/rODabICEva— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 16 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)