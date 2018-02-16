Register
    Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky (Russia), winners of the bronze medals in the mixed doubles in the curling tournament at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, during the award ceremony

    Love on Ice: Russia’s Stunningly Beautiful Curling Star Details Her Marriage

    Russia’s bronze medal-holding curler, Anastasia Bryzgalova, who was deemed the most beautiful sportswoman of the Pyeongchang Olympics, has shared details on the most prominent event last year - her marriage to her sport partner.

    The 25 year-old beauty married her team partner Alexander Krushelnitsky in June 2017.

    "Sasha proposed to me on the Red Square, where we had a weekend walk while in Moscow’s training camp in Novogorsk [Olympic village]. He just fell on his knees and I quickly said yes."

    Наш особенный день👰🏽🤵🏽 #13июня #weddingday

    Публикация от Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) Авг 12, 2017 в 1:05 PDT

     

    Счастливы👰🏽🤵🏽💍#wedding #happy #june13th

    Публикация от Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) Июн 14, 2017 в 4:24 PDT

     

    The wedding took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s northern capital, with around 40 invited guests– mainly relatives and close friends. Though she hasn’t yet changed her last name to her husband’s just yet, she is most certainly planning to:

    "It doesn’t bother me at all if I’ll be known under my own last name.  Recognition is not everything!  Fame is not my primary goal in life!" she exclaimed.

    😸#sochi

    Публикация от Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) Июл 19, 2017 в 1:07 PDT

    READ MORE: 'Very Chinese. They Look the Same': Australian Commentator Is Roasted Over Words

    Anastasia earned popularity in the ongoing Winter Olympics after she grabbed a bronze medal in a team with her partner and husband Alexander Krushelnitsky – enchanted viewers dubbed her the Russian Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox.

    🇷🇺 #mixeddoubles #teamrussia #curling

    Публикация от Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) Ноя 14, 2017 в 9:00 PST

    The couple has long won the hearts of thousands of Instagram users, but even more so after they heartily embraced each other following their brilliant performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

